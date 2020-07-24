Macon County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total number reported this week to 50.

Thus far, there have been 13,191 tests completed in the county, resulting in 317 positive cases being reported. Of those, 227 have been released from home isolation and 60 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19,"the health department said in a release. "People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency."

Here is more information about the cases:



View from above: Can you identify these Decatur locations from aerial photos?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.