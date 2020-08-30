Macon County reports 12 new coronavirus cases

To date, the county has reported 938 positive cases since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 606 have been released from isolation, 295 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 27 have died.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,693 specimens for a total of 4,016,782. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 23-29 is 4.2%. As of Saturday night, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.