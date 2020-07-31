Macon County reports 12 newly-confirmed COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials say 12 new cases of COVID-19 brings the Macon County total of confirmed positive cases to 436.

The Macon County Health Department said in a statement reported that 15,392 tests have been conducted as of Friday.

The health department encourages county residents to practice social distancing and wear face coverings to limit the spread of coronavirus. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care physician.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

