Macon County reports 12 newly-confirmed COVID cases

DECATUR — Health officials say 12 new cases of COVID-19 brings the Macon County total of confirmed positive cases to 436.
The Macon County Health Department said in a statement reported that 15,392 tests have been conducted as of Friday.
The health department encourages county residents to practice social distancing and wear face coverings to limit the spread of coronavirus. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care physician.
