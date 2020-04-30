Macon County reports 12th COVID-19 death; was Fair Havens resident

DECATUR — A man in his 60s who lived at Fair Havens Senior Living nursing home is the 12th Macon County person with COVID-19 to die, officials said.
The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the death in a statement Thursday. Officials are not releasing the name.
The group on Wednesday said COVID-19 cases in the county totaled 110 and that 17 people have been released from isolation, 76 are in home isolation and six are hospitalized.
Officials have said that 74 of the county's confirmed cases have been residents or employees at Fair Havens, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Eleven residents of the facility who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
"While the majority of COVID-19 cases and residents who have passed in our community have been related to a congregate living facility, it is imperative that the public not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at risk. There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others. That is one reason why it is so incredibly important that preventive measures continue to be taken by all. Any contact with others is an increased risk of exposure and should be limited whenever possible," the team said in a statement.
The pandemic has claimed at least 2,125 Illinois lives, with 92 new deaths reported Wednesday. Another 2,253 people tested positive, pushing the state's confirmed cases to 50,355. Many of those patients have recovered, state officials have said.
The Crisis Communication Team will provide more information about the status of Macon County cases later in the afternoon.
