Macon County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Monday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 488.

Of those, 266 have been released from home isolation and 189 are recovering at home. Nine patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died. The results came at the end of a weekend that included the announcement of a total of 39 new cases on Saturday and Sunday.

To date, 16,536 tests have been completed in Macon County.

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," the health department has said in a release. "People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency."

Here is more information about the cases:

