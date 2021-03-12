Macon County reports 13 new COVID cases

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total to 9.651 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 182 COVID-related deaths.
Also Friday, officials reported 1,763 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional fatalities. The total number of known infections in Illinois since the start of the pandemic is 1,206,172, and the statewide death toll is 20,901.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests was 2.3% as of Thursday. Friday’s new cases resulted from a batch of 93,913 tests.
As of Thursday night, 1,178 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 240 patients in intensive care units and 108 patients on ventilators.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
COVID in Illinois
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR