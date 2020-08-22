Macon County reports 13 new COVID cases

Additionally, 20 of the state’s 102 counties are now at warning level for COVID-19. Those counties include Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will and Williamson.

The counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars and sports camps, according to a news release.

The state announced another 2,208 cases of the virus Friday among 51,736 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total number of cases to 215,929 since the pandemic began.It also drove the rolling, seven-day positivity rate to 4.3%, or one-tenth of a percentage point lower than the day prior. The one-day rate was 4.3% as well.

IDPH on Friday also announced it has initiated an external review of its Bureau of Long-term Care due to delays in investigations of abuse and neglect complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.