Macon County reports 13 new COVID cases

DECATUR — A woman in her 80s is the 25th Macon County resident to die from COVID, health officials said Friday.
"Our team would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the Macon County Health Department said in a statement about the death.
The county also reported 13 additional COVID cases, for a total of 801 since the pandemic started.
Other data released Friday:
- Shelby County health officials reported six new cases
- Christian County officials also said there are nine residents and three staff members at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center who have had positive results
- The Moultrie County Health Department has confirmed a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19
- Statewide, there have been 7,857 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, after 24 more were reported Friday.
Additionally, 20 of the state’s 102 counties are now at warning level for COVID-19. Those counties include Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will and Williamson.
The counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars and sports camps, according to a news release.
The state announced another 2,208 cases of the virus Friday among 51,736 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That brought the total number of cases to 215,929 since the pandemic began.It also drove the rolling, seven-day positivity rate to 4.3%, or one-tenth of a percentage point lower than the day prior. The one-day rate was 4.3% as well.
IDPH on Friday also announced it has initiated an external review of its Bureau of Long-term Care due to delays in investigations of abuse and neglect complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An independent review is needed “in response to IDPH’s recent discovery that the Bureau of Long-Term Care was not properly processing and investigating complaints of abuse and neglect at long-term care facilities from approximately March 15 to June 30, 2020,” the department said in a statement.
That time period included 272 allegations of abuse and neglect, which, according to IDPH, have since been investigated. The factual circumstances of 17 of those complaints were validated in the ensuing investigations, and IDPH is reviewing those findings to determine the appropriate next steps.
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, A. Courtney Cox, was also hired to “take a closer look at specific investigations IDPH conducted into complaints made concerning long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Our top priority as a regulator of long-term care facilities in Illinois is ensuring vulnerable Illinoisans are kept safe by those responsible for their care,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.
Of the COVID fatalities statewide, 4,319 have occurred in long-term care facilities.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
