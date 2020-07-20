Macon County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 283.
Of those, 220 have been released from home isolation and 33 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died. Monday's report includes results from the weekend.
In its release, the health department reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.
Here is more information about the cases:
