You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19
0 comments
alert

Macon County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
covid meta, coronavirus

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 283.

Of those, 220 have been released from home isolation and 33 are recovering at home. Seven patients are in the hospital and 23 residents have died. Monday's report includes results from the weekend.

In its release, the health department reiterated the effectiveness of wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as social distancing.

Here is more information about the cases:

July 20 infographic

From the archives: A look back at the construction of the Decatur Civic Center

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News