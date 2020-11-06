Macon County reports 163 more COVID-19 cases, another death

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Friday announced 163 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another resident has died.
Friday’s news release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 4,212. Of those, 32 people are hospitalized, 1,304 are in isolation and 2,809 have recovered.
The death of a man in his 80s brings the county’s total to 67.
This marked the second straight Friday the county has reported a new case total in the high triple digits. On Oct. 30, the county reported 174 new cases and one death.
Since Oct. 30, the county has added 810 positive cases and nine deaths.
In nearby Shelby County, officials on Friday announced 26 new cases and the death of man in his 80s who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. That brings to 851 the total number of positive cases, and 21 deaths.
Every one of the 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, part of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, is under “resurgence mitigations” because of high test-positivity or hospitalization rates. Bar and restaurant service is limited to outdoors only and must stop at 11 p.m. Gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Macon and Shelby counties are part of Region 6.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,376 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
