 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CDC Recommends Continued Mask-Use in Kindergarten Through Grade 12 Schools. On Saturday, the C.D.C. announced that schools in the United States should continue enforcing COVID-19 safety measures through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. This includes physical distancing and the use of face masks among students, staff and teachers. All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing, CDC, via guidance. C.D.C. Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky told ‘Fox News Sunday’ that school guidance would be updated over the summer. We need to update our school guidance, child care guidance, travel guidance — we have a lot of work that we need to do … We are actively working on that now, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. The agency’s latest guidance came on the heels of their sudden announcement that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors. . The announcement confused many parents, as there has yet to be a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 12.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported 17 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,867. No new deaths were reported and the fatality total remains at 197. There are 416 patients in home isolation and 11 are hospitalized.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Facial recognition technology was tested by Macon County Sheriff’s Department

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,573 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 21 additional deaths.

The IDPH also reported 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Johns Hill teacher Kim Miller talks about closure of building

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Slain officer's body escorted through Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News