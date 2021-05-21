Macon County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported 17 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,867. No new deaths were reported and the fatality total remains at 197. There are 416 patients in home isolation and 11 are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,573 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 21 additional deaths.

The IDPH also reported 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

