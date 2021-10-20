Macon County reports 17 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 15,412 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of deaths is still 244 since the pandemic began, and there are currently nine Macon County residents hospitalized since Tuesday.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 booster shots in Decatur.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between April 18 and April 24 or any time prior.

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

