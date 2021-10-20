 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County reports 17 new COVID cases

  • 0

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced a statewide effort to to increase education around COVID-19 boosters and provide support to skilled nursing facilities as they work to administer boosters to residents.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn to host Empty Bowl fundraiser

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 15,412 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

The county’s total number of deaths is still 244 since the pandemic began, and there are currently nine Macon County residents hospitalized since Tuesday.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 booster shots in Decatur.

Watch now: Decatur school board takes steps to create new strategic plan

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between April 18 and April 24 or any time prior.

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch now: Richie Wolf, conservation district leader, remembered for compassion, love of nature

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Widow of slain Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim speaks outside Illinois Capitol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News