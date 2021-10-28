Macon County reports 17 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in Macon County to 15,545 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Emily O’Connell said one previously reported case was determined to be from another county and was transferred appropriately.

The county’s total number of deaths is 246 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 10 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID, O’Connell said.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and death is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots next week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Recommended for you…

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at Lucy Loft, 1165 University Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 4, from noon to 2 p.m.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 4 and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before Sept. 3.

Lucy Loft will provide Pfizer boosters to individuals who received their second dose on or before May 4.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or booster shot at the health department, go to https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/tbidr/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.