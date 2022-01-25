Macon County reports 182 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday reported 182 new COVID-19 cases.
County Health Educator Emily O'Connell said one previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.
This comes after the health department reported 661 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 326 reported on Friday, 194 on Saturday and 141 on Sunday.
Currently there are 61 Macon County residents are hospitalized, with 18 vaccinated and 43 unvaccinated.
In total, there have been 299 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:
Macon County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Millikin University Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
