 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County reports 182 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0

Ice scrapes along the banks of the Mississippi River as the current pushes the frozen hunks south as seen near Elsah, Ill. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday reported 182 new COVID-19 cases. 

County Health Educator Emily O'Connell said one previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.

This comes after the health department reported 661 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 326 reported on Friday, 194 on Saturday and 141 on Sunday.

Currently there are 61 Macon County residents are hospitalized, with 18 vaccinated and 43 unvaccinated.

Macon County Health Department COVID-19 Update

In total, there have been 299 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include: 

People are also reading…

Macon County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Millikin University Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

A new chapter: Staffers salute Herald & Review building, look to future

The Herald & Review is moving to a new location. Staff members looked back at the 1970s building that they're leaving. 

CHRIS COATES: Remembering the 'Miracle of William Street'
Editorial

CHRIS COATES: Remembering the 'Miracle of William Street'

  • Chris Coates
  • Updated
  • 0

"It really was magic." This is part of a series of columns as Herald & Review staffers prepare to move to a new building. 

DONNETTE BECKETT: The climbing hasn't stopped
Columnists

DONNETTE BECKETT: The climbing hasn't stopped

  • Donnette Beckett
  • Updated
  • 0

Reporter Donnette Beckett looks back on a career climbing the Herald & Review. This is part of a series of columns as staffers prepare to move to a new building. 

VALERIE WELLS : So long, old building; hello, new building
Editorial
top story

VALERIE WELLS : So long, old building; hello, new building

  • Valerie Wells
  • Updated
  • 0

"We're saying good-bye to the building where I have worked my entire professional career."  This is part of a series of columns as Herald & Review staffers prepare to move to a new building. 

JUSTIN CONN: What I'll remember and what I won't miss about the old H&R building
Local
top story

JUSTIN CONN: What I'll remember and what I won't miss about the old H&R building

  • Justin Conn
  • Updated
  • 0

"It was time for our staff to move into a new building, but I know I’m not the only one of the thousands who worked in the old building who will never forget the time they spent there."

ALLISON PETTY: A fond farewell to 601 E. William St.
Columnists
top story

ALLISON PETTY: A fond farewell to 601 E. William St.

  • Allison Petty
  • Updated
  • 0

"When I stepped into 601 E. William St. for the first time, I was terrified." This is part of a series of columns as Herald & Review staffers prepare to move to a new building. 

OUR VIEW: Taking spirit to new Herald & Review location
Editorial
top story

OUR VIEW: Taking spirit to new Herald & Review location

  • Herald & Review editorial board
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s people that make the business. Anyone who’s worked anywhere that co-workers became family knows the feeling.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Western US monarch butterfly numbers grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News