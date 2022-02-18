 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports 19 new COVID cases on Friday

Macon County COVID-19 statistics since Feb. 17, 2022.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 19 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The health department also reported 20 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Two were fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 18 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 related deaths remains at 318 Macon County residents since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

  • Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St., Decatur, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, (rescheduled from Thursday, Feb. 17), for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

