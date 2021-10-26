 Skip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County reports 19 new COVID cases on Tuesday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,516 since the start of the pandemic. Currently 14 patients are hospitalized.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced a statewide effort to to increase education around COVID-19 boosters and provide support to skilled nursing facilities as they work to administer boosters to residents.

The county’s total number of deaths is at 245 since the pandemic began.

The health department also announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held this week.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Decatur's Emergency Program accepting appointments

The walk-in clinic is for first and second doses. If requesting a booster, an appointment must be made.

Patients 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.

COVID Graphic

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Oct. 26, 2021.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

