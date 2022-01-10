 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports 2,310 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

  • Updated
  • 0

This week the first people in the U.S. will get their fourth dose of the COVID-19 shot.

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported 2,310 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of Jan. 3-9. 

As of Monday, Jan. 10, there were 49 people in the hospital: 12 are vaccinated, 37 are not.

The health department also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to 279. Of the 13 new deaths, one was a woman in her 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and three men in their 60s, one woman and two men in their 70s, two women in their 80s and two women in their 90s.

COVID-19 variants since April 1 include 643 cases

• 392 cases of B.1.617.2/AY.1/AY.10/AY.102/AY.103/AY.118/AY.119/AY.12/AY.122/AY.126/AY.2/A.25/AY.26/AY.3/AY.3.1/AY.34/AY.39/AY.39.1/AY.4/AY.43/AY.4.3/AY.44/AY.47/AY.5/AY.6/AY.75 (Delta variants)

• 143 cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant)

• 87 cases of P.1/P.1.1 (Gamma variants)

• 7 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 (Epsilon variants)

• 4 cases of B.1.351 (Beta variant)

• 3 cases of B.1.621 (Mu variant)

• 3 cases of B

• 2 cases of B.1.2

• 1 case of B.1

• 1 case of BA.1 (Omicron variant)

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

