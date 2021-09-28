 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 2 COVID-related deaths; 40 new cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked at an unrelated news conference Monday about whether he was concerned that requirements to become vaccinated, or be tested weekly, for COVID-19 will exacerbate shortages of educators and nurses. Here's what he said.

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 40 more positive cases of the virus on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,762 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

County health educator Adrienne Newman said the two deaths reported were two males, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s. This brings the county’s total number of deaths to 241 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, Newman said 15 Macon County residents were hospitalized.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on 

Fridays.

The county health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this week in Decatur.

The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 20, to receive a second dose.
  • Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

