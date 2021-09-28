Macon County reports 2 COVID-related deaths; 40 new cases

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 40 more positive cases of the virus on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,762 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Adrienne Newman said the two deaths reported were two males, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s. This brings the county’s total number of deaths to 241 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, Newman said 15 Macon County residents were hospitalized.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on

Fridays.

The county health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again this week in Decatur.

The single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location:

Recommended for you…

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Macon County Health Department, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 20, to receive a second dose.

Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., Decatur, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.