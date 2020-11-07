Macon County reports 2 deaths, 119 more COVID cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Saturday announced 119 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two residents have died.

The Saturday news release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 4,331. Of those, 33 people are hospitalized, 1,420 are in isolation and 2,809 have recovered.

The death of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s brings the county’s total to 69.

This marked the second straight Friday the county has reported a new case total in the high triple digits. On Oct. 30, the county reported 174 new cases and one death.

Since Oct. 30, when the county reported a daily high of 174 new cases, a total of 924 residents have tested positive and 11 people have died.

Also on Saturday, it was announced that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after learning he may have been exposed during a meeting to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Members of Pritzker's staff who attended the meeting Monday also tested negative for the virus, his office said Saturday in a news release.