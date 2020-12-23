Macon County reports 2 deaths, 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials say two female residents in their 90s have passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department in a Wednesday report shared that the deaths brings the county total to 153 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Department officials reported 28-newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well, bringing the county total to 7,760 as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 135 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 918,070 cases since the pandemic began, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties.

