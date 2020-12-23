Macon County reports 2 deaths, 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Department officials reported 28-newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well, bringing the county total to 7,760 as of Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 135 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 918,070 cases since the pandemic began, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties.
Photos: Across the Midwest, businesses fight to continue during COVID-19
Maguire's Bar and Grill in Bloomington, Illinois
Pub II in Normal, Illinois
Fort Jesse Cafe in Normal, Illinois
Rosie's in Bloomington, Illinois
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
Doc's Smokehouse in Dyer, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
18th Street Brewery in Gary, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Former Calumet Harley-Davidson in Munster, Indiana
Centier Bank in Griffith, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
It's Just Serendipity in Hammond, Indiana
Uff-Da Shoppe in Westby, Wisconsin
Uff-Da Shoppe in Westby, Wisconsin
Uff-Da Shoppe in Westby, Wisconsin
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten