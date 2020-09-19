Macon County reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Saturday announced two more coronavirus-related deaths.

The residents were identified as a man in his 60s and woman in her 70s. They bring the county’s death total to 40.

The deaths were among 25 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday. That report included a female in her 90s that was included in Macon County’s daily update on Friday. It also included a woman in her 70s and another in her 80s from Edgar County and male in his 80s from Montgomery County.

The Macon County Health Department also announced 18 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,368 cases in the county. Of those, 776 have been released from isolation, 539 are isolating at home and 13 are hospitalized.

State officials reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the statewide total to 272,856 cases. There have been 8,436 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 12-18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.