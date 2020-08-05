Macon County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 523.
Of those, 313 have been released from home isolation and 174 are recovering at home. Twelve patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
Looking back: Past Decatur Celebration headliners
2017 - Nelly, Bret Michaels, Travis Tritt, 7eventh Time Down
2016 - .38 Special, Morris Day and The Time, Thompson Square
2015 - Lonestar, Blues Traveler, Kool and the Gang, En Vogue, Blackberry Smoke, Vanilla Ice
2014 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Jo Dee Messina, Ruben Studdard, Salt-N-Pepa
2013 - Foghat, Vertical Horizon, Blind Melon
2012 - Billy Ocean, Spin Doctors, Color Me Badd
2011 - Night Ranger, Steel Magnolia, Patty Smyth and Scandal, Here Come The Mummies
2010 - Charlie Daniels Band, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Tone Loc Georgia Satellites
2009 - Romantics, Richard Marx, Joe Diffie, Natalie Grant, The Miracles, The Spinners
2008 - 1986
2008 - The Smithereens, Plain White T's, Edgar Winter
2007 - Sheena Easton, Dennis DeYoung, Sugarhill Gang
2006 - Avalon, BoDeans, Marshall Tucker Band, Jim and Dan Seals
2005 - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Boyz II Men, Jars of Clay, Village People
2004 - Presidents of the United States of America, Gin Blossoms, David Lee Murphy/Lee Roy Parnell
2003 - Ray Parker Jr., Mark Farner, Paul Revere and the Raiders
2002 - The Nelsons, The Fixx, Jerry Reed, Loverboy, Dave Mason
2001 - Little River Band, Lisa Lisa, Mark Schultz
2000 - The Tokens, Gene Chandler, Savoy Brown, BR5-49, P.M. Dawn, Eddie Money, Taylor Dayne, Richie Havens
1999 - Kansas, Christopher Cross, All-4-One
1998 - Rick Springfield, The Manhattans, 10,000 Maniacs, Spyro Gyra
1997 - Air Supply, The Turtles, Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), Daryle Singletary
1996 - Commodores, Survivor, Ronnie McDowel
1995 - Mary Wilson (The Supremes), Electric Light Orchestra Part II, Earl Thomas Conley
1994 - The Crystals, Arrow, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Eddie Rabbitt
1993 - Johnny Paycheck, Tiny Tim, Mamas and the Papas, The Jets
1992 - Lassie, John Anderson, 1964 as the Beatles, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees
1991 - Don McLean, Exile, Dr. Hook, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Vince Vance and the Valiants
1990 - Chi-Lites, 1964 as the Beatles, Jerry Butler, Vince Vance and the Valiants
1989 - The Platters, The Kendalls, The Buckinghams, Henny Youngman
1988 - 1964 as the Beatles, B.J. Thomas, Bertie Higgins
1987 - Regency, John Conlee, Kingston Trio
1986 - Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, Dan Peek (ex-America lead singer), Ronnie McDowell, The Association
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!