Macon County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19
Macon County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 523.

Of those, 313 have been released from home isolation and 174 are recovering at home. Twelve patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Aug 5th infographic

