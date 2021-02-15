 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend
COVID-19
DECATUR — Health officials in Macon County reported 21 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday after the weekend testing.

The Macon County Health Department said the new numbers bring the county total number of positive cases to 9,455 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths in the county remained at 177.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,420 newly confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, including 41 additional deaths.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

