Macon County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team reported Thursday the county had 22 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,850. No new deaths were reported and the fatality total remains at 197. There are 409 patients in home isolation and 12 hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 42 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths.

Vaccination statistics for Macon County show 32,890 people fully vaccinated, or 31.41% of the total population of 104,712.

Statewide, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.