 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths
0 comments
alert

Macon County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At least a dozen states have announced they will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some business owners say the extra money has made it harder to fill job openings. Here's what Gov. J.B. Pritzker said when asked about the situation at an unrelated news conference Monday.

DECATUR — The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team reported Thursday the county had 22 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total since the start of the pandemic to 10,850. No new deaths were reported and the fatality total remains at 197. There are 409 patients in home isolation and 12 hospitalized.

Macon County COVID-19 stats

Macon County COVID-19 by the numbers. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 42 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths.

Vaccination statistics for Macon County show 32,890 people fully vaccinated, or 31.41% of the total population of 104,712.

Statewide, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Storm conditions on the north side of Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News