Macon county reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

He said a concern with allowing sports was players spreading the virus to others, and the state is focusing on balancing everyday activities with public safety.

“If we were only focused on the question of making sure nobody got COVID-19, we might tell everybody literally to go home, stay home. We haven't done that, even in the beginning,” Pritzker said. “The stay-at-home order was not everybody staying at home. So, you know, we're doing the best that we can, but most of all the reason that Illinois is doing as well as it is, is that we've been listening to the experts.”

Later in the day, Pritzker also announced the release of $156 million in Business Interruption Grant funding has been provided to 4,686 child care providers across Illinois. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The first round helped child care centers and homes in 95 counties across the state, and 47 percent of the grant funds were awarded to child care programs located in areas that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.