Macon County reports 23 new COVID cases, 1 death
Macon County reports 23 new COVID cases, 1 death

COVID-19 Graphs
DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The deceased is a man in his 60s. There have also been 23 new cases reported, bringing the county total to 10,612 since the pandemic began, with 191 total deaths. At present, 12 people are hospitalized.

The Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., will host a walk-in vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7. The National Guard will bring 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

Any Illinois resident who is at least 18 years old is eligible. You should not take the vaccine if you have previously received a dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. 

You can make an appointment online at the Macon County Health Department

CVS Pharmacies on Wednesday also announced that it is offering walk-in and same-day appointment COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois locations.

Same-day scheduling is available at CVS.com with appointments available as soon as one hour from scheduling. Appointments are updated throughout the day to account for cancellations and new openings.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

