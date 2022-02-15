 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 25 positive COVIDE cases on Tuesday. 

The health department also reported 21 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. One of them was fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 20 are not fully vaccinated. 

One previously reported case was determined to be from out of the county. Information was transferred to the appropriate county

Flood watch issued for Central Illinois

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

