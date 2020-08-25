Macon County reports 26th coronavirus death, additional free testing available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A woman in her 70s has become the 26th coronavirus-related death in Macon County, officials said Tuesday.

The release from the Joint Crisis Communication Team provided no additional information about the woman, but did report 16 new cases. That brings the county’s total to 871 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Of that total, 538 people have been released from isolation, 292 remain in home isolation and 15 are hospitalized.

Officials also announced additional free COVID-19 testing that will be available from Aug. 27-30 in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Performed by staff from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the nasal swab testing will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The announcement came as the state health department was wrapping up multiple days of the same testing at the same site.

No appointment is needed, but participants are required to wear a mask and have a phone number or email address to receive the results. It could take up to a week to receive the results.

