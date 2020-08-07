You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Friday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19.

The current number of confirmed cases stands at 579. For those keeping daily track of the total, officials noted their report indicates the new total just 28 higher than Thursday. That is because one of the recently reported cases moved out of the county and their case was transferred to the appropriate health department, officials said in their daily news release.

The health department reports 329 people have been released from home isolation and 218 are recovering at home. Eight patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died. There have been 18,108 tests completed in Macon County.

Here is more information about the cases:

Aug 7th infographic

6 things we learned about the new business rules Pritzker announced Friday

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News