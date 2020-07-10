You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
0 comments
top story

Macon County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Friday announced three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 245.

Of those, 207 have been released from home isolation and 14 are recovering at home. One patient is in the hospital and 23 residents have died.

To date, 10,049 tests have been completed in the county.

Here is more information about the cases:

July 11 Macon County coronavirus stats

What's the recovery rate for COVID-19 in Illinois?

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News