Macon County reports 3 new coronavirus cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases. Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, 440 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 29 have died.
PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County
