 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon County reports 3 new coronavirus cases
0 comments
alert
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Macon County reports 3 new coronavirus cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9.7.2020 COVID-19 Graph

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 1,117 confirmed cases. Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, 440 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and 29 have died.

View more details here:

PHOTOS: Union members at work in Macon County

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Public Health releases updated COVID data

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News