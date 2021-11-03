Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in Macon County to 15,699 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths is 246 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 10 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots this week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Recommended for you…

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at Lucy Loft, 1165 University Ave., on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 4 and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before Sept. 3.

Lucy Loft will provide Pfizer boosters to individuals who received their second dose on or before May 4.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or booster shot at the health department, go to https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/tbidr/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.