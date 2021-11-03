 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

  • 0

The U.S. is a big step closer to vaccinating younger children, with the CDC approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged five to 11. Officials have said the vaccination campaign would start as soon as possible.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Decatur police launches online survey, asks for community feedback

This brings the total number of COVID cases in Macon County to 15,699 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths is 246 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 10 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

New playgrounds coming for four Decatur schools

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots this week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at Lucy Loft, 1165 University Ave., on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.

Fire crews respond to trailer fire Monday evening in Decatur

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 4 and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before Sept. 3.

Lucy Loft will provide Pfizer boosters to individuals who received their second dose on or before May 4.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Watch now: COVID vaccines for children coming to Macon County

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or booster shot at the health department, go to https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/tbidr/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at the riots in Kenosha and the Kyle Rittenhouse case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News