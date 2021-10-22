Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, in response to a question during a news conference, that state officials are hopeful that COVID-19 numbers in the state will continue to decline, allowing for certain mitigations to be removed by the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
DECATUR — The
Macon County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,457 since the start of the pandemic.
Marisa Hosier, county director of health promotion and public relations, said one previously reported case was determined to be from another county and was transferred appropriately.
The county’s total number of deaths is at 245 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 12 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, Hosier said.
The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday that there have been 453 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.
The most prevalent are the Delta variants, with 209 cases. There also have been 143 cases of the Alpha variant, 87 cases of the Gamma variants, seven cases of the Epsilon variants, four cases of the Beta variant and three cases of the Mu variant.
Of cases where gender is known, to date, 55% are female and 45% are male, with 42 cases left unknown; 74.2% are white, 21.8% are Black, less than 1% are Asian and 3.45 are a mix of other races. Of the 245 deaths reported, 45.7% have been female, 54.3% male, 85% white and 14.2% Black. There have been no deaths – less than 1% - of other races, and 4 deaths of unknown races. Seventy-nine deaths were people in their 80s, 67 were in there 70s, 36 in their 90s, 31 in their 60s, 19 in their 50s and five or fewer in other age groups. None of the deaths have been people younger than 30. The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations: Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location: Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind. Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand. The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between the dates of April 18 to April 24 or any time prior. The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk. Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible. To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, individuals this link.
What to know about ‘mix-and-match’ COVID-19 vaccine boosters
What does this authorization actually mean right now?
The authorization from the FDA is a crucial step before full approval and before more people in the U.S. can start receiving a booster shot. A separate advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to vote Thursday on the use of Moderna and J&J boosters.
The only one of the three vaccines available in booster form is Pfizer-BioNTech and only for those 65 years and older or vulnerable Americans. Vulnerable may mean you live in a long-term care facility, work in a high-risk location, or have underlying condition like a chronic lung disease or obesity.
“It’s a little confusing,” said Dr. Sajal Tanna, an infectious disease physician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and assistant professor at Northwestern’s school of medicine. “It’s just hard for laypeople and even physicians to know the whole process. The FDA says OK, but we can’t actually practice it yet. We have to wait for the CDC.”
Since mid-August, the United States has already been administering third Moderna and Pfizer doses to a small group of patients who are moderately to highly immunocompromised, including organ transplant recipients, some cancer patients and folks who take certain immunosuppressant medications. But this has only affected people with a very narrow list of conditions. The third doses serve a different purpose from booster shots, which are being administered to a wider base of people.
Photo by Terrence Antonio James, Chicago Tribune
What does the authorization mean for each type of vaccine recipient?
For those who initially received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, officials said one generally should stick with the same vaccine series, primarily because there is no evidence of marked benefits, though the FDA announcement made no recommendation to that effect.
Some reasons to switch to a different brand might be if the individual had a particularly bad reaction to the mRNA technology included in both Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or if availability of their initial series is limited. A preliminary study discussed by an FDA advisory committee showed switching would be all right if the initial brand isn’t currently available.
However, for those who took the one-dose J&J vaccine, early research suggests taking the Moderna vaccine as a booster yielded the greatest antibody increase. The study showed that a second shot using the Moderna vaccine triggered a 76-fold increase in antibody levels. By contrast, a Pfizer booster increased antibody levels 35-fold, and the coordinating J&J booster yielded only a fourfold increase.
“If the FDA recommends mix and match, then I think the most promising thing is that people who’ve got the J&J would have the ability to switch over to Moderna or Pfizer for their boosters,” Tanna said.
Safety concerns may also play into some J&J recipients’ decision to switch to an mRNA booster shot. According to Yale Medicine, out of 9 million doses administered by May, 28 people developed a rare blood clotting disorder, three of whom died. The side effect tended to be slightly more common in women under 50 years old.
In July, the FDA also attached a warning for a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré syndrome to the J&J vaccine. Again, the cases were exceedingly rare with about 100 suspected cases primarily among men aged 50 years and older.
Associated Press File Photo
How conclusive is the study the FDA committee is basing their authorization partially on?
The study, while “encouraging,” is by no means conclusive, according to Tanna. The results of the study have yet to be formally peer reviewed and published. It is currently in preprint form, a version of a scientific study posted publicly prior to formal peer review.
Tanna pointed out a few caveats to keep in mind for the study. The number of people who participated in the study was relatively small, with about 50 people receiving a specific combination of original series and booster.
The study was also conducted before the Delta variant became the dominant strain of COVID-19, Tanna said. Additionally, the study primarily looked at antibody counts, which are a good measure of general resistance; however, it didn’t look at the T-cell response, which is harder to measure but is indicative of how well a vaccine limits the severity of the illness.
“The study wasn’t necessarily powered to say that one vaccination strategy of mixing and matching is better than another. And I think that’s what we all want, right?” Tanna said. “Tell me which ones to get, so I have the most protection, and I don’t think we can draw those conclusions just yet.”
Photo by Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
How does this authorization affect different age groups?
Until the CDC rules on Moderna and J&J, the only booster shot that people in the U.S. are allowed to receive at present is a Pfizer booster if the recipient is vulnerable to COVID-19 or older than 65.
The FDA authorized Moderna half-dose booster shots Thursday for those aged 65 years and older or vulnerable people, which may be administered six months after the first set of doses. They then also authorized a J&J booster for all adults.
The agency’s authorization makes it so that anyone 18 and older who initially received the J&J vaccine could potentially get any other brand of booster vaccine only two months after their single dose.
The FDA’s announcement stressed that there is no need for recipients of one of the mRNA vaccines to get a booster if they are younger than 65 years old and do not qualify as vulnerable to the disease.
Photo by Vashon Jordan Jr., Chicago Tribune
Is vaccine supply a concern?
In a way, yes. The country and each state likely has a deep stockpile of vaccine, even as the rest of the world struggles with shortages. However, the concern lies in which vaccines are available and where. Those who are unable to find a booster near them that corresponds with their original series, based on the new authorization, would be able to switch to a vaccine that is more readily available.
The interchangeability is expected to be particularly useful in nursing homes and other institutional settings where residents have received different shots over time.
Tanna said that, in her experience, all of her patients who are eligibly for the Pfizer booster have been able to find one easily and within the area.
Photo by Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune
Are the boosters a full or half-dose?
This is where the data gets confusing and a decision more difficult. The authorized Pfizer booster shot is one full dose of the vaccine.
The Moderna booster, on the other hand, is only recommended as a half-dose of the original full shot. The study that suggests a Moderna booster may provide a 76-fold increase in antibody levels when mixed with a J&J vaccination used a full-strength dose as a booster. It is unclear if the half-dose of Moderna that the FDA authorized would provide the same result without further testing, Tanna said.
Tanna said she is hopeful that this authorization will provide some much needed clarity and guidance for those who initially received the J&J vaccine.
“All these recommendations that have been made for additional doses or for booster vaccinations, the people who got Johnson and Johnson have felt left behind, especially if they’re high risk, and they really haven’t had the guidance they need,” Tanna said.
Photo Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!