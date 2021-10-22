Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,457 since the start of the pandemic.

Marisa Hosier, county director of health promotion and public relations, said one previously reported case was determined to be from another county and was transferred appropriately.

The county’s total number of deaths is at 245 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 12 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, Hosier said.

The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday that there have been 453 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent are the Delta variants, with 209 cases. There also have been 143 cases of the Alpha variant, 87 cases of the Gamma variants, seven cases of the Epsilon variants, four cases of the Beta variant and three cases of the Mu variant.

Of cases where gender is known, to date, 55% are female and 45% are male, with 42 cases left unknown; 74.2% are white, 21.8% are Black, less than 1% are Asian and 3.45 are a mix of other races.

Of the 245 deaths reported, 45.7% have been female, 54.3% male, 85% white and 14.2% Black. There have been no deaths – less than 1% - of other races, and 4 deaths of unknown races.

Seventy-nine deaths were people in their 80s, 67 were in there 70s, 36 in their 90s, 31 in their 60s, 19 in their 50s and five or fewer in other age groups. None of the deaths have been people younger than 30.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, Decatur, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between the dates of April 18 to April 24 or any time prior.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk.

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, individuals this link.

