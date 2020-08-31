 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 32 new coronavirus cases over the weekeend
DECATUR — Macon County reported 32 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday, local health officials said.

There were nine cases reported Monday, 12 cases on Sunday and 11 cases on Saturday, according to a news release from the Joint Crisis Communication Team.

To date, there have been 947 confirmed cases. Of those, 619 have been released from isolation, 292 are isolating at home, nine are hospitalized and 27 have died.

“We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms,” officials said.

