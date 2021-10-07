 Skip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County reports 32 new COVID cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the state's COVID mitigation measures, including its indoor mask mandate.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,115 since the start of the pandemic.

Macon County has reported a total of 242 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, and as of Wednesday, 20 residents were hospitalized.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those ages 12 and older at two locations:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Must return Wednesday, Nov. 3, to receive a second dose.
  • Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Must return Friday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at one location:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

