Macon County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
Macon County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County has 1,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Macon County Health Department, with 33 new confirmed cases.

Of those, 1,010 have been released from isolation; 662 are in isolation at home; eight are hospitalized; and 47 have died.

Females make up 1,012 of the cases and males, 715. The highest number of cases, 313, are in the 20-29 age group.

Statewide, Illinois has 302,000 cases with 9,007 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control reported on Sept. 27 that nationally, cases are trending upward in 26 states, mostly in the West and central portions of the country.

Macon County is currently on a heightened warning level by the state because it surpasses multiple metrics the state uses to track increased occurrences of coronavirus. Locally, those metrics include the county number of new cases per 100,000 population, emergency department visits and hospital admissions.

Other Central Illinois counties on the warning list are Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Fayette and Jasper. There were 17 counties on the list last week.

__________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.

