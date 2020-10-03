Macon County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County has 1,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Macon County Health Department, with 33 new confirmed cases.

Of those, 1,010 have been released from isolation; 662 are in isolation at home; eight are hospitalized; and 47 have died.

Females make up 1,012 of the cases and males, 715. The highest number of cases, 313, are in the 20-29 age group.

Statewide, Illinois has 302,000 cases with 9,007 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control reported on Sept. 27 that nationally, cases are trending upward in 26 states, mostly in the West and central portions of the country.

