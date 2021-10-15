 Skip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County reports 35 new COVID cases



DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,327 since the start of the pandemic.

Marisa Hosier, county director of health promotion and public relations, said one previously reported case was determined to be from another county and was transferred appropriately.

The county’s total number of deaths is still 244 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 12 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID, Hosier said.

Hosier said there will not be an updated variant report this week, but it will return in next week’s summary on Friday, Oct. 22.

Of cases where gender is known, to date, 55% are female and 45% are male, with 41 cases unknown; 74.2% are white, 21.8% are Black, less than 1% are Asian, and 3.4% are a mix of other races.

COVID-19 Graphs

Of the 244 deaths, 45.9% have been female, 54.1% male, 85% white and 14.2% Black. There have been wo deaths – less than 1% – of other races, and four deaths of unknown race.

Seventy-nine deaths were people in their 80s, 67 were in their 70s, 36 in their 90s, 30 in their 60s, 19 in their 50s, and five or fewer in other age groups. None of the deaths have been people younger than 30.

COVID-19 Graphs

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations next week:

  • Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Must return Friday, Nov. 8, to receive a second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Must return Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.
The first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine must return Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Do not attend a vaccine clinic if you are pregnant or nursing, unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child for a vaccine, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between April 18 and April 24 or any time prior.

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

