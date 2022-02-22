 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Feb. 21, 2022.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 36 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health department also reported 21 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. One was fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 20 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 related deaths remains at 318 Macon County residents since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

