Macon County reports 36th coronavirus death
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Macon County reports 36th coronavirus death

DECATUR — The death of another Macon County resident has been attributed to COVID-19, health officials said.

The announcement Sunday by the health department brings the county's death total to 36. Officials also announced 17 new cases.

To date, there have been 1,227 confirmed cases. Of those, 704 have been released from isolation, 477 are isolating at home and 10 are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 6-12 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,890 specimens for a total of 4,735,866. 

