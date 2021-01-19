Macon County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

DECATUR — Health officials reported 38 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department on Tuesday said the new cases brings the county total number of positive cases to 8,930 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths in the county totaled 166.

The state’s COVID-19 seven-day average case positivity rate dropped to 5.7 percent Tuesday, the lowest it has been since Oct. 23.

The positivity rate peaked at 13.2 percent on a rolling average as of Nov. 13, and the entire state entered strict Tier 3 mitigations on Nov. 20. Since then the positivity rate has been on a continual downward trend except for the two weeks following Christmas day when it rose from just under 7 percent to over 8.5 percent before beginning to fall again.

Hospitalizations for the disease continued on a gradual downward arc as well, decreasing for the eighth week in a row as of Sunday night after peaking the week ending Nov. 22.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 3,335 people reported hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday night, while there were 3,473 people hospitalized on average each night for the seven days prior. That marked a 7 percent decrease from the week prior and a 43 percent drop from its peak the week ending Nov. 22.