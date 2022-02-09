 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports 4 COVID-related deaths, 67 new cases

Asked about Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation measures on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he had been pleased with recent data about COVID-19 hospitalizations, which are trending down. "You'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have," he said.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported four COVID-related deaths and 67 positive cases on Wednesday.

The deaths included two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s and one woman in her 90s. This brings the total number of deaths to 311 since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 32 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Two of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 30 are not fully vaccinated. 

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

