Macon County reports 4 COVID-related deaths, 67 new cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported four COVID-related deaths and 67 positive cases on Wednesday.

The deaths included two men in their 70s, one man in his 80s and one woman in her 90s. This brings the total number of deaths to 311 since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 32 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Two of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 30 are not fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.