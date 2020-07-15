Macon County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at 259.
Of those, 215 have been released from home isolation and 18 are recovering at home. Three patients are hospital and 23 residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
Pritzker outlines targeted approach to COVID-19 spike
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!