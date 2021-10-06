 Skip to main content
Macon County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the state's COVID mitigation measures, including its indoor mask mandate.

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,083 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

Macon County also has a total of 242 deaths since the pandemic began and as of Tuesday, 19 residents were hospitalized.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department is still offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week in Decatur.

Millikin University to perform "Blood at the Root"

 The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Macon Co. Health Department hosting flu shot clinics

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

