Macon County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,083 since the start of the pandemic.
Macon County also has a total of 242 deaths since the pandemic began and as of Tuesday, 19 residents were hospitalized.
A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.
The health department is still offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week in Decatur.
The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at Richland Community College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note; or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.