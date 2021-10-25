 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County reports 40 new COVID cases during the weekend

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

The new cases include 18 on Saturday, four on Sunday, and 18 on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,497 since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday outlined the coordinated statewide efforts to prepare for the anticipated approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The county’s total number of deaths is at 245 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 14 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held this week.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The walk-in clinic is for first and second doses. If requesting a booster, an appointment must be made.

Patients 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.

COVID Graphic

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for Oct. 25, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their second shot on or before April 28, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before Aug. 28.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News