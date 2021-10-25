Macon County reports 40 new COVID cases during the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases during the weekend.

The new cases include 18 on Saturday, four on Sunday, and 18 on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,497 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of deaths is at 245 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 14 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held this week.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The walk-in clinic is for first and second doses. If requesting a booster, an appointment must be made.

Patients 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their second shot on or before April 28, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single-dose shot on or before Aug. 28.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

