Macon County reports 42 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in Macon County to 15,864 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths is 246 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 15 Macon County residents hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots this week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine, as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and on Friday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 10 and Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single dose shot before Sept. 10.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk.

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, individuals can visit this link.

