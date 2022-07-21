 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County reports 422 new COVID cases in past week

DECATUR —  Macon County saw 422 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases from July 14 to July 20, the Macon County Health Department announced Thursday. 

Biden tests positive for COVID-19; rare case of polio; Amazon to buy health provider; oldest male panda dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

Fourteen Macon County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 complications in the past week. None of those residents were up-to-date on coronavirus vaccinations, according to the health department. 

Per CDC guidance, individuals up-to-date on their vaccinations have received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including any booster doses if eligible. 

Macon County is currently classified as a “medium community level” for COVID-19 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.  

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

