Macon County reports 422 new COVID cases in past week

President Joe Biden is reporting a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough from his COVID-19 infection. Biden tested positive on Thursday at the White House. He has begun taking an antiviral pill that has been shown to reduce the chances of severe disease. His infection was detected first with an antigen test, the same type that many Americans use at home. It was then confirmed with a PCR test. Biden felt tired Wednesday evening and didn't sleep well. The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. The White House says the president will work in isolation until he tests negative.