Macon County reports 43 new COVID cases

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 16,162 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 statistics

The county’s total number of deaths is 249 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 15 Macon County resident hospitalized due to COVID.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Friday.

The health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 years-old this week.

First dose of the Pfizer vaccine will only be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:30 p.m.

Individuals who receive their first dose must be able to return on Dec. 9 to get their second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring the child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian.

Appointments are required and to schedule a vaccine at the health department, individuals can visit this link or call (217) 718-6205.

