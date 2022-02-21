Macon County reports 46 COVID-19 cases during the weekend

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 46 positive COVID-19 cases through the weekend.
Friday had 12 cases; Saturday had five cases; and Sunday had 29 cases of the virus.
The health department also reported 20 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. None was fully vaccinated.
Macon County COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 318 residents.
Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.
