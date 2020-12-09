Macon County reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department on Wednesday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has logged 7,187 confirmed cases and 144 deaths. Currently there are 3,942 who have been released from isolation, 3,072 in isolation at home and 29 hospitalized.

The health department is continuing to advise a 14-day quarantine period for anyone who has been exposed to the virus, though the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health has shortened the quarantine timeframe in some cases.

Due to the high number of cases in the county, the Macon County Health Department will monitor the situation in the county in case the shortened quarantines become safe to implement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 179 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345.