Macon County reports 47 new cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department on Wednesday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has logged 7,187 confirmed cases and 144 deaths. Currently there are 3,942 who have been released from isolation, 3,072 in isolation at home and 29 hospitalized.
The health department is continuing to advise a 14-day quarantine period for anyone who has been exposed to the virus, though the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health has shortened the quarantine timeframe in some cases.
Due to the high number of cases in the county, the Macon County Health Department will monitor the situation in the county in case the shortened quarantines become safe to implement.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 179 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345.
As of Tuesday night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
How we're doing in November: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories
Every few months, Herald & Review reporters check in with the same group of community members about how they're dealing with COVID.
“I think you're definitely going to lose some businesses this time,” Craig "Woody" Wilson said.
Missing out on her final season of high school basketball is one of the last wishes Addison Newbon would make.
While you can’t be there in person, Ron Johnson encourages people to keep those families who have experienced a loss in mind and to reach out in other ways.
Compared to others, Terrence “Tat” Taylor has had a good year
Julia Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA, is looking at the positives this season
“My high school coach used to say, three words I live by, 'Find a way.' So right now I gotta find a way.”
In spite of the challenges the pandemic has presented, COVID-19 has not changed the things that Sara Nave, a teacher at Dennis School, is grateful for.
Little Theatre-On the Square co-workers and theater patrons step up to help during the pandemic.
