Macon County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health department also reported 29 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Three of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 26 are not fully vaccinated.

The total amount of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 307 individuals.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

The next vaccine clinic will be Wednesday, Feb 9, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.