 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
MACON COUNTY COVID STATS 2.7.22

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The health department also reported 29 hospitalizations of Macon County residents. Three of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have all shots including the booster if eligible. The remaining 26 are not fully vaccinated. 

The total amount of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 307 individuals. 

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. 

Decatur Public Transit System returns to normal operations Wednesday

The next vaccine clinic will be Wednesday, Feb 9, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News