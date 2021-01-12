Macon County reports 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday reported 48 newly-confirmed of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county's total cases to 8,626 since the pandemic began. To date, there have been 163 COVID-related deaths in the the county.

The statewide seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate remained below 8% for a third consecutive day Tuesday after decreasing for a fourth straight day.

Tuesday’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.5%, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from Monday.

The state reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with an additional 117 deaths recorded over the previous 24 hours. The state has reported 1,040,168 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and the death toll climbed to 17,743 across the state’s 102 counties.

As of Monday night, 3,554 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the hospital, an increase of 14 from the day prior, and 757 patients were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of two from the day prior. There were 409 patients reported to be on ventilators, an increase of eight from the day prior.